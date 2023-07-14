WASHINGTON — A group of Democratic senators has introduced a bill that would provide support to the organic farming industry.
The Organic Science and Research Investment Act was introduced by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., along with Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Peter Welch, D-Vt., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
Specifically, the Organic Science and Research Investment Act will require USDA’s research agencies to better coordinate on organic research and extension, ensuring that the USDA considers organic research priorities in its budget justification to Congress and studies the feasibility of certifying more research land as organic. The bill will also increase funding for the USDA’s Organic Research and Extension Initiative (OREI), which supplies grants to universities and other research institutions for organics research and has provided nearly $5 million for organics research at Penn State University alone over the past two years. And finally, the bill will build on the Biden administration’s organic research work by creating a statutory grant program to support producers’ as they transition to organic production.
Pennsylvania’s organic farms leave a significant economic footprint in the commonwealth. The commonwealth ranks fourth in the nation by number of certified organic farms with over 1,125. In 2021 alone, Pennsylvania farms produced and sold $1.09 billion in organic commodities. Fetterman’s legislation would expand investments in this booming and growing industry to support efforts to increase production in Pennsylvania and across the country. The bill is endorsed by over 60 organizations including two from Pennsylvania: PCO Certified Organic and PASA Sustainable Agriculture.
“I’m proud to introduce this bill to expand resources for Pennsylvania’s critical organics industry. Our farmers are some of the best in the world, and we have to support them in every way possible,” said Fetterman. “We’re one of the top organic-producing states, and we need to keep it that way. Earlier this year, our state government invested $1.8 million to help conventional farms transition to organic farming, and I’m going to fight like hell to make sure the federal government’s part in supporting organic research and our small farmers gets there too.”
Casey added, “Because of our farmers, Pennsylvania is one of the Nation’s leaders in organics, one of the fastest growing sectors of American agriculture.
“A meaningful federal investment in this vital industry would create jobs in rural areas and market opportunities for our family farmers. I look forward to leading the Organic Science and Research Investment Act with Senator Fetterman to support Pennsylvania farmers and ensure the strength of American agriculture.”
The Organic Science and Research Investment Act would:
- Require USDA’s research agencies to better coordinate on organic research and extension.
- Ensure USDA considers organic research priorities in its budget justification to Congress.
- Require USDA to study the feasibility of certifying more research land as organic.
- Increase mandatory funding for the Organic Research and Extension Initiative (OREI), which supplies grants to universities and other organizations for organics research.
- Build on the administration’s organic research work by creating a statutory grant program studying producers’ decisions to transition to organic production.