HARRISBURG — Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is maintaining a statewide drought watch.
While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.
Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding. However, longer term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties:
Northwest: Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren
Central: Centre, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Perry, and Union
East: Lackawanna, Lehigh, and Wayne
Twenty-one public water suppliers are requesting or requiring water conservation in their communities.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use. For example, at home there are many simple ways to use less water, including running and dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads; don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving; water your lawn only if necessary; water your garden less often; and skip washing the car.