HARRISBURG — Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will maintain a statewide drought watch.
While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.
At this time, 18 public water suppliers are asking for voluntary water conservation in their communities. The Driftwood Borough public water system in Cameron County is requesting conservation at this time.
Drought watch declarations are not based on one indicator alone, such as precipitation. DEP assesses information provided by public water suppliers and data on four hydrologic indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture. While the recent rainfall has been welcome, there are still persistent precipitation deficits statewide. Persistent rain will be needed for more consistent meaningful improvement to groundwater levels.
DEP monitors the indicators in close partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gages in streams and wells in many locations across Pennsylvania.
