HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has indicated it will extend the public comment period for the application made by Roulette Oil & Gas Company, to convert the Clara Field #20 gas well, located in Clara Township, Potter County, into an oil and gas waste disposal well.
The proposed new disposal well would be used solely for ROGC conventional well waste.
Interested individuals can submit a written statement to the DEP by close of business on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Written statements should be sent via the U.S. Postal Service to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Northwest Oil and Gas District, 230 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, or emailed to RA-EPOILGASDROPBOX@pa.gov.
Each written statement must contain the name, address and telephone number of the person submitting the comments, identification of the permit application (Clara Field #20) and a concise statement of the objections to the permit application and the relevant facts upon which the objections are based.