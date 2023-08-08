Lt. Jeffrey L. Shade, a dedicated member of the Bradford Township Police Department, passed away unexpectedly on Friday (Aug. 4, 2023) while on duty.
He was 62.
He was the loving husband of Janet M. Shade, who he had shared his life with for the past 38 years, a devoted dad to their three girls, and adoring papa to his granddaughter.
Born on April 3, 1961, to Ellsworth and Joanne Benedict Shade, Jeff grew up in Bradford and graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1979.
He worked at Tops Markets from 1979 to 1991, utilizing his work ethic to work his way to management.
Jeff graduated from Mercyhurst Police Academy on Aug. 3, 1990, and began his employment with the Bradford Township Police Department on Jan. 2, 1991. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on June 12, 2012. During his time as a law enforcement officer, Jeff also served the Foster Township Police Department, Corydon Township Police Department, Attorney General’s Municipal Drug Task Force, and McKean County Drug Task Force. During his law enforcement career, Jeff was certified in On-Scene Collision Investigation, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, Child Passenger Safety, DUID Case Law, Death and Homicide Investigations Training, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instruction, FEMA incident command systems, Narcotic Identification, Police Labor Seminars, and Water Rescue & Emergency Response, among others.
Jeff received numerous Police Sharpshooter and Police Expert awards for his weapons proficiency and many other certifications.
Jeff served as President of the William Hanley Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #67 for many years. He was involved in the National Wild Turkey Federation and was a member of the Lions Club where he served as treasurer and was awarded Lion of the Year. He coached for Bradford Little League and was a hunter safety course instructor.
Jeff was the pillar of his family. Seeming to always have the answers, his girls relied on him for his constant wisdom, support, and advice. An avid outdoorsman, Jeff treasured his time hunting, fishing, and hiking, as well as time with his beloved golden retrievers. He enjoyed Shade Boy weekends with his brothers and sitting by the fire with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan. He will be sorely missed by his golden retrievers, Wyatt, Ruger, and Winnie, and his grand-dogs.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Janet, his three daughters, Ashley M. Shade (Josh Britton) of Bradford, Courtney N. Shade (Bret “Ralph” McVay) of Pittsburgh, and Morgan O. Shade (Quentin Woods), of Pittsburgh; his granddaughter, Cadence Lilo Britton; his mother, Joanne M. Shade of Anaheim, Calif.; his siblings, Diana Kreydt (Neil) of DuBois, Greg Shade (Amanda Turner) of Lewisberry, Mark Shade (Laura) of Drums, Julie Hickey (Mark) of Pittsburgh, and Scott Shade (Guadalupe) of Visalia, Calif.; his nieces and nephews, Joe Kreydt, Brenna Arrias, Trisha Kreydt, Alexa Shade, Callie Shade, Steffan Shade, Andre Shade, Lauren Shade, Erin Shade, Zach Shade, Jake Hickey, Justin Hickey, Drew Shade, Kiersten Shade, and Caleb Shade; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ellsworth Shade, his paternal grandparents, Forest and Nettie Shade, his maternal grandparents, Frank and Virginia Benedict, his nephew, Nathaniel Shade, and several aunts and uncles.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the Bradford Area High School Auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the auditorium with the Rev. John Jacquel, pastor of St. Bernard Church, as celebrant. The public is asked to use the auditorium entrance both days.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com