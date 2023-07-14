The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a community Cookout in the Quad from 5 to 7 p.m. July 19 in the Bromeley Quadrangle.
This is the second year the cookout has been held. It was initiated last year to welcome the community back to campus following the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will feature a complimentary cookout, tours of campus and the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building, and a chance to win Pitt-Bradford prizes.
“We conceived this event last year as a welcome back event for the community, but we had such a great response from area residents that we wanted to extend the invitation again this year,” said Rick Esch, president. “It’s a beautiful time of year on campus, and we’re eager for visitors to tour the Duke Building if they haven’t had a chance to already.”
In the event of rain, the cookout will be held in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons.