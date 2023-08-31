MOUNT JEWETT — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources earlier this year named the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail its 2023 Trail of the Year.
Community members, state and local government officials and trail club volunteers gathered Wednesday at Kinzua Bridge State Park to recognize the achievement.
The MJ2KB Trail is a nearly 8-mile section of the 74-mile Knox & Kane Rail Trail.
Tamara Bleggi, constituent relations specialist speaking on behalf of Pennsylvania Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, pointed out the Commonwealth is home to 12,000 miles of trails, emphasizing the MJ2KB Trail Club’s accomplishment with its 7.8 trail miles.
Those gathered also heard comments from DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, PA Trails Advisory Committee member Ron Steffey, Rep. Martin Causer, McKean County Commissioner Cliff Lane, and Headwaters Charitable Trust Director Janie French and Recreation Planning Consultant Brenda Adams-Weyant. MJ2KB Trail Club President Carolyn Stroup emceed the event.
Dunn said, “When I think about the first time I heard about your goal to bring the trail from Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge State Park, it looked like a long way and a lot of work.
“But with focused effort, determination, on-the-ground work from the community, smart fundraising and working with state government to bring to bear what we can do for you, it’s paid off,” she said.
“We have more named trails in Pennsylvania than any other state, so to be pulled out and named Trail of the Year is remarkable,” Dunn continued. “Hats off to you for that good work and this recognition that you so deserve.”
Dunn explained the Knox & Kane Rail Trail, running from KBSP to Cook Forest State Park, is one of DCNR’s priority trails in its work to “make Pennsylvania the place that people want to live, work and play.”
She said it fulfills one of the department’s goals to have a trail within 10 miles of every resident, pointing out that communities along the trail — Mount Jewett, Lantz Corners, Kane, Marienville, Leeper and Knox — and surrounding areas will benefit economically and in quality of life.
Dunn stated Pennsylvania has 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of public forest land and half a million acres of Allegheny National Forest.
“We have all these pieces that we’re all working together on to raise Pennsylvania up as a competitor across the nation,” she said, “so your piece of the trail, while it’s significant in and of itself, is a part of something much bigger. I really commend you for being that model.”
Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is the Republican chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee that oversees both the PA Department of Environmental Protection and DCNR. He presented Stroup with a citation from the state House of Representatives recognizing the trail club’s efforts.
“We know how important the trail system is here in McKean County,” Causer said. “This is a testament to Carolyn and all the trail club members for the hard work you’ve put into this. We congratulate you and thank all the partners who’ve come together to make this a reality, it’s a wonderful achievement.”
Lane echoed Causer, stating, “It’s the volunteers that do the work. They’re the ones that make it happen.”
Stroup added, “We thank our club members and board of directors, but if it wasn’t for the volunteers for trail clubs such as ours, we would not have the awesome trails for the public to use and enjoy — and that goes for all the trails in this area. It (the MJ2KB Trail Club) has been a wonderful group to work with. Everybody has special talents, we pull them together, work together, and this is the result of it.”