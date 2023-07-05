COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park in Coudersport is hosting a number of exciting events and programs this weekend.
Programs at Cherry Springs for Friday include Drop-In Solar Viewing from 5:30-8 p.m. where visitors who arrive before sunset can take a safe look at the sun with special telescopes. As the peak of the 11-year solar cycle approaches, sunspots and other prominences on the sun should be visible. If the sun cooperates, the duration of the program may be extended. In the event of inclement weather, the solar program will be canceled.
Also on Friday, and Saturday too, is the Laser-Guided Tour, from 9:15-10 p.m. Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star, and a few key summer constellations. It’s a great program for beginners. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.
Afterward, under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky with Through Our Telescopes: Night Sky Basics from 10-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Look through park telescopes at some of the key features of the night sky — planets, stars, and more. No pre-registration is required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed. Availability is subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
On Saturday, check out the Drop-In for Outer Space Activities from 6 to 8 p.m. Explore the amazing science of outer space by joining park staff for fun, hands-on astronomy-themed educational games. These activities provide an intro to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the following Night Sky Tour program. The Nature at Night program from 8 to 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, fits in right after.
Arriving early for a Night Sky Program at Cherry Spring? Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area and join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program. These programs feature fascinating night creatures. Possible topics are: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those with questions or who want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at (814) 435-1037.
But, that’s not all.
A virtual program, Know Before You Go — Stargazing, will be offered on July 12 from noon to 12:45 p.m. and again from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The program is designed for first-time or novice stargazers so they can find out what they need to know before coming to Cherry Springs, such as what to bring, how to best plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe several objects in the night sky. Those who register will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet, and does not take place at the park.
Registration is not required for the events at Cherry Springs, though it is highly encouraged. To register, visit: https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park/calendar/month/2023/7 Or, for more information, email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 814-435-1037. Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.