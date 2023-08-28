WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announces the staff of Allegheny National Forest will play an exhibition baseball game against the Jamestown & Area Old Timers Baseball Club on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park in Jamestown, N.Y.
To commemorate the Allegheny National Forest’s Centennial, staff volunteered to play in an exhibition game billed “Smokey Goes to the Ballpark!”
Admission is free for this family-friendly event. The first 100 people through the gate will receive a commemorative tote bag. Smokey Bear will be at the game to remind everyone, “Only you can prevent wildfires!”
For more information about Allegheny National Forest’s Centennial, the weekend of celebratory events scheduled for Sept. 22-24, 2023, and related upcoming events and activities, visit ANF Centennial at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ANFCentennial.