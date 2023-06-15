The investigation continues with not much information about the origin or cause. Though, it was noted, potential evidence may have been collected Wednesday at the burnt remnants of what remains of the houses on Pleasant and Pearl streets.
An excavator was brought in to aid in the search for evidence that could lead the group on their mission to solve what caused the fire. A group of investigators and other officials dug for clues as to what started the five-alarm fire at the end of May.
Bradford City Fire Department Chief Eric Taylor said, “Unfortunately, nothing new to report,” at the end of a long day of searching.
Then he added, “The origin and cause of this fire is still under investigation. Some exploratory evidence was taken by one of the insurance company fire investigators.”
On scene, Wednesday, were Bradford City Fire investigators Jay Bradish and Brett Butler and Taylor were joined by associates from the forensic engineering firm, Romualdi, Davidson and Associates (RDA), as well as the founder of Fire Sequences Investigations, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Locally, Bradish has decades of firefighting experience and is the City’s Fire Investigator. Butler is learning from the best source, said Taylor.
The search continued most of the day. In conversations while the excavator worked, putting debris in separated piles, Taylor stated how proud he was of all the crews who were on the scene that night.
“It was bad, but it could have been worse. Each of these houses is a two-alarm fire by themselves,” he said. Taylor explained, briefly, the number of crew to a truck and how long they could be at the job before needing air. “They have to switch out, even when they don’t want to, they have to get more air.”
He said the firefighters from all stations had a really tough job that night, and the fact that it did not spread further is a testament to how hard they worked in the 8-10 hours they had been on the scene.
Taylor said, “It’s a joint investigation. All of the investigators here have years of experience as firefighters and investigators.”
For instance, Greg Agosti, senior fire investigator at RDA, was a former Pennsylvania State trooper, assistant deputy then deputy fire marshal, said Taylor. And the RDA website confirmed this and much more. Also from RDA on the scene was Bill Kimmick, electrical engineer.
Among the many services RDA provides, investigating explosions and fire losses are two that stand out in this incident. Explosions, include: gas explosions, utility strikes, gas supply piping leakage identification, furnace and equipment malfunctions, and dust explosions; and fire losses include: Origin and cause investigation, fire suppression system faults or malfunctions, building electrical system failures, HVAC failures or malfunctions, electrical product defects, automotive fires, etc; according to RDA’s service tab.
The founder of FSI, M. Dixon Robin, according to his webpage, is a retired U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Supervisory Special Agent/ Certified Fire Investigator. He led a veteran team of ATF Special Agents/CFIs as well as ATF subject matter experts, engineers and chemists, whose mission was to investigate large, complex fire and explosion incidents.
FSI states the company specializes in origin and cause analysis for the insurance industry, private businesses, and attorneys.
On Monday, May 30, at around 11 p.m. a devastating fire broke out on Pleasant and Pearl streets in Bradford. Five homes were deemed uninhabitable following a devastating five-alarm fire that occurred. Several others were severely damaged.
Several units across the area were called into action as the scene turned into a multi-alarm call. Bradford Township, Lewis Run, Derrick City, Rew, Lafayette Township, Corydon Township, Smethport, Otto Township volunteer fire departments, as well as Limestone and Salamanca Fire Department from New York, were dispatched to the call or held as standby.