WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., are announcing the confirmation of Stephen Eberle to serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
“As a longtime Pennsylvania State Police officer, Stephen Eberle has dedicated his career to making the Commonwealth safer,” Casey said. “From protecting Pennsylvanians out in our communities to leading efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community, he is well-prepared and highly qualified to serve the Western District of Pennsylvania as U.S. Marshal.”
Fetterman voiced his support as well.
“I’m very proud that the Senate has confirmed Stephen Eberle to be U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “He honorably served our Commonwealth as a Pennsylvania State Police officer for many years and has helped keep our communities safe. He is well-qualified to continue his service to our Commonwealth in this role, and I was honored to support his nomination.”
Eberle has been a Regional Director for Secure Community Network since 2021. He previously served with the Pennsylvania State Police from 1995 to 2021, retiring as Major and Area I Commander. Eberle held various other roles with the Pennsylvania State Police including as Major and Director of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations from 2017 to 2018; Captain and Commanding Officer of Troop A from 2013 to 2017; Lieutenant and Western Section Commander of the Internal Affairs Division from 2011 to 2013; Sergeant from 2007 to 2011; Corporal from 2004 to 2007; and Trooper from 1995 to 2004. Eberle received his B.S. from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.