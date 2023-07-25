FISHERS, Ind. – Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers, including the one in Bradford, Pa., will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year.
On Sunday, at 1 p.m. while supplies last or until 4 p.m., more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022 – totaling $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year on school supplies alone. Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs each year with the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.