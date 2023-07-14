ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University has a busy summer ahead as it prepares to host day-camp experiences and art exploration sessions for children, and sends its ArtMobile to public libraries across New York and Pennsylvania as part of its 13th annual Summer Library Program.
The ArtMobile is already on the road. Loaded with works from the Quick Center’s collection, educational resources, and art supplies, the ArtMobile will visit some 20 participating libraries through July and August, presenting a lesson and activities aligned with the 2023 collaborative summer reading theme, “All Together Now.”
“It’s great to have the ArtMobile back at full capacity for this summer and our local libraries have really embraced our program offerings,” said Sean Conklin, the Quick Center’s assistant curator and museum educator. “This year’s theme focuses on kindness, friendship, and unity so I’ve designed our program offerings to highlight works from the museum’s collection that aren’t regularly on display while focusing on developing interpersonal skills like sharing, empathy, compassion, anti-racism, and conflict resolution.”
In addition to the ArtMobile visits to local libraries, the Quick Center is hosting on-site programs for children. Its Artistic Explorers program, recommended for children ages 3 to 6, is a series of hour-long sessions that run every Monday morning, beginning July 17 and running through Aug. 21. There are also three day-camp experiences, geared for children from ages 6 to 13, to help local children develop their art and creativity skills.
Summer programming is supported by two summer arts education assistants, Jess Olson of Olean, a recent graduate from the College of Wooster with a Bachelors of Arts in art history, and Johanna Florez, a local educator and graduate of Houghton University.
Information about the Quick Center’s summer offerings can be found on the QCA Experiences website at https://www.sbu.edu/quickcenter/arts-education/qca-experiences.
The ArtMobile schedule of visits to local libraries is as follows:
10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, Port Allegany, Pa.
1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, Shinglehouse, Pa.
11 a.m.-noon Thursday, July 27, Allegany Public Library
2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Olean Public Library