David Poyer, a native of Bradford, will reveal his newest book, “Writing in the Age of AI: What You Need to Know to Survive and Thrive,” at the Bradford Area Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.
This most recent work is outside what many of his followers would be expecting from him. Poyer is most known for his historical, military focused, novels. This one, however, is different in that it is a writer’s guide. It is a companion piece for anyone keeping up with the newest challenges of technology.
Poyer’s discussion will coincide with a recent program the library hosted that focused on Artificial Intelligence programs and platforms such as ChatGPT and MidJourney. “Writing in the Age of AI” is a publication containing useful information for writers, teachers, editors, and others who want to use digital tools in their everyday work with ease and confidence. He touches on hot button issues that all writers have: finding their voice, using the right tools for publishing, controlling writer’s block, finding avenues for success, and losing the feeling of being an impostor.
“Writing in the Age of AI,” is for sale in paperback and ebook from all major outlets and will be available alongside Poyer’s other works during the event on Wednesday.