The cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house at 246 South Ave. Sunday afternoon remains under investigation.
At 3:09 p.m. Sunday, the Bradford City Fire Department was dispatched to 246 South Ave., as multiple calls were received reporting heavy smoke and a structure on fire, according to the Fire Chief Eric Taylor.
A second alarm was called. The firefighters from Bradford City were assisted by the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, with Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department on standby.
Taylor said, “The house was set back, on the high side of South Avenue, and it (the house) was obscured by trees — really hard to get to.”
Additionally, the front porch was missing and the interior of the abandoned and vacant home was full of clutter throughout. Firefighters advanced hose lines directly into the flames of the fully involved house fire and continued to do so until the charred remains of the structure were all that was visible.
“The crews did an excellent job. They protected the house next door, 244 (South Ave.) from exposure and put this one out,” Taylor said.
All personnel were back in service by 5:19 p.m. with no reports of injuries.
Taylor reported that all utilities had been turned off prior to the fire occurring. Later that night, Taylor, the Pennsylvania State Police, Bradford City Police, and the Bradford City Fire Department Investigators, along with an arson dog, returned to begin their initial investigation.
The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.