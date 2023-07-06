Get some comfy shoes and some friends together for Wine Walk 2023 — it’s going to be one to remember. Twelve downtown businesses will pair up with local and regional wineries, as well as a distillery and a brewery, on July 22 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Michelle Baxter, chair of the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA) and owner of Michelle’s Flair for Hair, said the event is, “Rain or shine, we don’t let anything ruin our good time.” However, she noted, there are a limited number of tickets available and are all sold via presale at $20 each. Grab them before they run out: in person at Michelle’s Flair for Hair, 104 Main St., until noon the day of the event, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-wine-walk-2023-tickets-643915437407
The walk begins with registration at Michelle’s Flair for Hair. Registration closes at 5:30 p.m. Upon registration, walkers can choose a start time staggered 30 minutes apart, in order to keep a good pace for the stroll. Participants must have proper ID at registration and must be at least 21 years or older.
Each winery has been paired up with a shop in the Downtown Historic District. There will be small snacks at each location and lots of delicious wine to taste and purchase.
“We also have porter service available for wine as well as purchases made in the shops until 7:30 p.m. Porter pick up services are at Michelle’s Flair for Hair, on the side of the building, inside the patio,” said Baxter.
At registration, participants receive a special wine glass. Then it is time to sip, shop and stroll through the participating businesses of Bradford’s Historic Downtown district (in any order you chose).
This year, there are two new businesses and one new winery taking part in Wine Walk 2023. Waffled Up, a business under new ownership and in a new location, will be hosting Clearfield County Winery of the Year 2021 winner, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery this year. This is no stranger to the Bradford Wine Walk.
Seeds and Stems, opening soon next to Leo’s Sub Shop, will be hosting first-timers Pisano Family Wine Cellar out of Erie. The Pisano website invites viewers with “wine a little, laugh a lot — join us for a drink,” and that is what the organizers of the event are hoping all who attend do.
- Allegheny Cellar Wines will be at Amish Works
- Elk Mountain Winery will be hosted by Julie’s Ever After
- Little Mountain Winery, at Bradford Chocolate Factory
- The Bradford Brew Station is coming to the Bradford Chamber of Commerce
- Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery will be hosted by Waffled Up
- Elk County Wild Smoothies with Triple Nickel Distillery, at Cummins Country Charm
- Bear Creek Wines, hosted by The Little Fabric Garden
- Wilcox Winery will be at the Main Street Mercantile
- Laurel Mountain Vineyard , hosted by Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe
- Rich Valley Wines will be at Katie Boser’s Photography
- Pisano Family Wine Cellar (new this year), will be hosted by Seeds and Stems
- Twisted Vine Winery will be at the Magic Bean Cafe
Tickets go fast for this event every year, and there may not be any left on the day of the walk. Plan ahead and order today.