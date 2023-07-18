KANE — Do murder mysteries make the top of the reading list for you? Then you won’t want to miss out on the local author coming to the Friends’ Memorial Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.
James T. Baumgratz, who now has six books penned, explores true crimes in the Elk and McKean county areas. Most of the crimes ended in death.
His presentation will focus on people who have gone missing in the PA Wilds; many have never been seen again.
According to Baumgratz Publishing, in his own words, he is an “author who concentrates on some of the mysterious true stories of our interesting and myriad past. Having spent my entire life in the Wilds, I continually research the dark side of the Pennsylvania Wilds and have authored books covering every county in the Wilds. My present research concentrates on those who went missing and have never been found. If you like true crime and mysterious history you will not be disappointed.”
Baumgratz lives in St. Marys, and admittedly says he has been fascinated with true crime since his early teens. He has devoted his writings to historic murder/mysteries that took place in the not so distant past — back about 1873 to around 1955 or so, not too long ago.
Each of Baumgratz’ six published books takes its time, gives space to the story to dig in and lets the reader see the action behind the words and the pictures that are included. His work is available throughout the region and online through Amazon.