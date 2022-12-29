GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Chuck R. Paar of Mount Jewett, Pa. has been recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) for 16 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based upon the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.