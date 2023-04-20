The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford honored 45 students for a variety of academic achievements at its annual Honors Convocation held Friday, April 14.
Among those were:
From Allegany, N.Y., Sean Campbell, a senior business management major, who received the David L. Blackmore Award for Excellence in Business.
From Bradford: Lillian Baldwin, a senior nursing major, who received the BSN Student Nursing Award; Stephanie Eaton, a senior interdisciplinary arts major, who received the Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award for Art; Adam Torrey, a junior computer information systems and technology major, who received the Junior Academic Excellence Award; Andrew Truman, a senior broadcast communications major, who received the James D. Guelfi Award for Broadcast Communications; Nicholas Ward, a senior computer information systems and technology major, who received the Graduating Senior Academic Excellence Award and the Zippo Outstanding Computer Information Systems and Technology Student Award.
From Coudersport: Alexis Ahearn, a first-year accounting major, who received the First-year Academic Excellence Award.
From Duke Center: Hannah McAvoy, a senior biology major, who received the Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award for Writing.
From Emporium: Caden Beldin, a junior business management major, who received the Junior Academic Excellence Award.
From Galeton: Haylee Ludington, a senior environmental science and environmental studies major, who received the Outstanding Student Achievement Award for Physical and Computational Sciences.
From Kane: Emilie Dinger, a junior early level education (preK-4) major, who received the Junior Academic Excellence Award; Lindsey Greto, a graduated early level education (preK-4) major, who received the Graduating Senior Academic Excellence Award and the Education Student Award.
From Lewis Run: Jessie Kerr, a sophomore business management major, who received the Sophomore Academic Excellence Award.
From St. Marys: Matthew Avery, a graduated interdisciplinary arts major, who received the Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award for Music; Isabelle Caskey, a first-year accounting major, who received the First-year Academic Excellence Award.