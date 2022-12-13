The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 56 students Sunday in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall.
Local students who graduated were:
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 56 students Sunday in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall.
Local students who graduated were:
From Bradford: Aisha Rocio Alzubi, Bachelor of Science, biology; Alexandra M. Bennardi, Bachelor of Science, business management; Jonathan Kevin Brown Jr., Bachelor of Science, psychology; Noah Robert Evers, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Robert James Jimerson II, Bachelor of Science, business management; Taylar R. Mager, Bachelor of Science, early level education (preK-4); Andrew J. Piganelli, Bachelor of Science, exercise science; and Logan E. Sunafrank, Bachelor of Science, psychology.
From Eldred: Emilee Bruno, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice; and Jenna L. Rouse, Bachelor of Science, biology.
From Galeton: Evan A. Brooks, Bachelor of Science, business management.
From Gifford: Bryce C. Okerlund, Bachelor of Arts, communications.
From Hazel Hurst: Seth T. Spaich, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology.
From Johnsonburg: Aaron John Suranofsky, Bachelor of Arts, writing.
From Kane: Lindsey Taylor Greto, Bachelor of Science, early level education (preK-4); and Raymond Edward Mays, Bachelor of Science, social studies education 7-12.
From Mount Jewett: Raychel Jane Keller, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice.
From Port Allegany: Jourdan Paige Robbins, Bachelor of Arts, writing; and Hannah M. Seeley, Bachelor of Science, exercise science.
From Ridgway: Damian Turner Challingsworth, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, history-political science and social studies education 7-12.
From Smethport: Bryce Jordan Nelson, Bachelor of Science, sport and recreation management. From St. Marys: Matthew Paul Avery, Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary arts; and Brianna Rose Weisner, Bachelor of Science, early level education (preK-4).
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.