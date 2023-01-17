David Gallup, known by his standup comedy name “David the Native,” has another character to add to his playbill — undercover narcotics officer.

Gallup said he was really nervous about the part but once he was on scene and everyone just clicked, it made it less stressful. He said that he had fun making the film. “I took my son with me for part of the filming. They are all amazing people with lots of talent.”

