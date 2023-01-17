David Gallup, known by his standup comedy name “David the Native,” has another character to add to his playbill — undercover narcotics officer.
Gallup said he was really nervous about the part but once he was on scene and everyone just clicked, it made it less stressful. He said that he had fun making the film. “I took my son with me for part of the filming. They are all amazing people with lots of talent.”
During a short stint for another film, Gallup met New Castle writer, actor, and director James Kuhn. That was back in 2010. The film fell through, unfortunately, but the two stayed in touch throughout the years. Now, Kuhn is the owner of Smokey Bear Productions, who Gallup said has, “a strong drive and great determination. It was a really good time putting this film together with Jim.”
Gallup plays a cop in the newly released film, “Crossing Paths,” that follows the lives of a retired fire department chief (played by James Kuhn) who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, a single mother (played by KC Kuhn) who struggles to control a troubled pre-teen daughter (played by Isabella Kuhn), and a drug dealer (James Ross) on the fence with good and evil.
“And, the church is struggling, too. Financially,” said Gallup. “Everything is intertwined. The mob helps the church out, mom meets the firefighter, the firefighter meets up with the drug dealers — there is a lot going on.”
He told us about one scene in the film that makes him chuckle, not because it is humorous, but because of what was going on while filming. “The drug dealer, Jermaine, was standing with his bodyguard Dennis next to him. All I had to say was ‘Hey there big guy.’ I just couldn’t do it without smirking or making faces,” he said. “We are too close, we’re like a big family.”
Some familiar names in the cast include Brian Seech, a cryptozoologist who has been all over Pennsylvania and on national television in recent years, Michael Loveranes, the owner of Outlaw BBQ Revolution in Erie who was also featured on “Undercover Billionaire,” and several others who have been extras in television shows and movies over the years.
The faith-based movie was filmed in New Castle, the Pymatuning Reservoir, Pittsburgh and Erie. The film is available on Amazon Prime and on Blu Ray and DVD via WalMart.com today.
A sequel, “Crossing Paths No Way Out” will be released in May 2023. Watch the Facebook page for details on auditions.