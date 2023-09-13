The Tennessee Top Hat. Mississippi Mudflap. Wisconsin Waterfall.
More conventionally known as a mullet, it’s that particular bi-level ’do that’s regained some popularity in recent years but that only a few can actually pull off.
Shawn Halladay of Gifford, growing his North Carolina Neck Warmer for the last two years, is gunning now for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.
The contest, open now at mulletchamp.com, is staged by former NFL defensive end Jared Allen, who is known for his own big and colorful personality. Allen, “a fellow supporter of the mullet lifestyle,” according to the contest website, presents the competition “as a way to give back to those who have sacrificed to protect our freedom.”
Any donations made on a contestant’s behalf throughout the competition’s voting process benefit Allen’s non-profit, Homes for Wounded Warriors. According to the site, the organization helps United States military veterans by “providing critically injured veterans with injury-specific, accessible and mortgage-free homes.” Veteran homes built or remodeled “are designed to meet the unique needs of each individual veteran, ensuring that they have a safe and comfortable place to live as they recover from their injuries.
“Your donation will directly benefit wounded warriors and their families, providing them with a place to call home and a sense of security and comfort. We are deeply grateful for your support.”
Round 1 voting for the men’s contest is open now through Friday. Visit Halladay’s contestant page at https://www.mulletchamp.com/mens_mullets/shawn-halladay-dale/ and cast your vote. View some other magnificent mullets while you’re there.
Halladay’s page reads, “I started growing it for a buddy’s wedding and I never looked back. My life has been great since. Women love it and there’s no sun burn or a cold neck.
“It was just a baby mullet then,” Halladay said of his Camaro Cut’s nuptial origins. He explained he learned about the contest from a Facebook page he follows, The Mullet That Changed My Life.
Round 2 will be held Sept. 20 to 22 and the Mane Event is set Oct. 9 to 13. As the website states, it’s “three rounds to glory.”
The Beastie Boys’ 1994 song “Mullet Head” brought mainstream awareness to the Ape Drape, incorporating lyrics like “A number one on the side and don’t touch the back; And number six on the top and don’t cut it wack, Jack.”
How about an Achy Breaky Big Mistakey? Not for Halladay.
“I love to be goofy and laugh and dress the part,” he said. “The mullet is definitely for me. It’s business up front, party in the back. I love the breeze blowing in these locks of love.
“I don’t think I could ever go back to not having a mullet. It really is a whole vibe.”