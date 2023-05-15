During a 48-hour period in March, Bradford resident Alec Peinkofer embarked on a challenging event to raise $820 for the United Way of the Bradford Area.
Peinkofer, who lives in Bradford with his wife, infant son and two dogs, is employed by Protocol 80. He is also an outdoor enthusiast and a longtime runner. Additionally, Peinkofer is a MBA graduate from St. Bonaventure University’s School of Education. He was motivated to conduct the “Goggins Challenge” as a fundraiser as it is a worldwide event started by former Navy SEAL and ultra-marathoner David Goggins. The event challenges participants to run four miles every four hours during a 48-hour span.
“Every year, I like to do something really difficult to remind myself that we, as humans, are both physically and mentally capable of so much more than we think,” Peinkofer said of factors that motivated him. “I gained inspiration for this event in particular by following Harley Thompson on Strava while he crushed his own Goggins Challenge a few weeks earlier while training for the Boston Marathon.”
Peinkofer admitted the challenge, conducted on March 17 and 18, was very hard for him to endure. “Between the lack of sleep and the cumulative miles on the legs, the runs became increasingly trying,” he recalled. Peinkofer continued on, however, as money raised for the United Way helps many people and organizations in the community. “I wanted to make this experience bigger than myself and raising money for United Way was the obvious choice,” he explained. “Because UW supports so many charities and nonprofits in and around the Bradford area, I know every dollar raised during this event will go to the ones that need it the most.”
Peinkofer also noted that helping the community is important, as no one succeeds alone.
“When we work together and show kindness to each other, everyone wins,” he remarked.
“I was incredibly lucky to have the support of my family, both at home and from afar, throughout this challenge,” he added. “Other than the couple of overnight runs I did by myself, I had company on every mile.”
Peinkofer concluded by thanking everyone who “donated to an awesome cause and made this community just a little bit better. Each donation fueled me to get back out into the cold for the next leg of the challenge.”
Sarah Lonzi, executive director of the United Way, said “I am so thankful and appreciative for the support we receive from our community and fundraisers such as Alec’s. What Alec was able to accomplish with a strong support system and motivator just reinforces just how lucky and selfless our community members are.”