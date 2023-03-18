Local Republican legislators are on board — to a degree — with overhauling Pennsylvania’s school funding formula, as a Commonwealth Court judge ruled last month.

Both state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, and state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, agreed with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s assertion earlier this week that Republican legislative leaders do not plan to appeal the court’s ruling.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social