The Bradford Area Human Resource Professional group will meet 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 62 Main St.
The meeting will focus on mental health for HR professionals with a presentation by the Guidance Center. The Mobile Crisis department will speak on managing employee mental health crises. Clinical and wellness directors will discuss topics like supporting employees through anxiety and depression, providing details on resources available through their agency.
Anyone interested should contact Heidi Scrivo at heidi@bradfordchamber.com or (814) 368-7115.
The group meets quarterly, providing an opportunity for local human resource professionals to share current struggles, best practices and more.