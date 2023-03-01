Saving the lives and homes of local Bradford residents wasn’t enough for Bradford City firefighter/ EMT and Bradford resident Zachary Harten. He chose to donate a week of his personal life to travel to the war-torn Ukraine to offer humanitarian help to Ukrainian displaced citizens, refugees and soldiers.

“The travel itself was totally insane,” explained Harten. “First, I had to fly to Warsaw, Poland which took about a full day including all the layovers. Then I had to hop a train, ride it for about 20 hours then hop off and get in a vehicle to travel the rest of the way.”

