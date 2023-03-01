Saving the lives and homes of local Bradford residents wasn’t enough for Bradford City firefighter/ EMT and Bradford resident Zachary Harten. He chose to donate a week of his personal life to travel to the war-torn Ukraine to offer humanitarian help to Ukrainian displaced citizens, refugees and soldiers.
“The travel itself was totally insane,” explained Harten. “First, I had to fly to Warsaw, Poland which took about a full day including all the layovers. Then I had to hop a train, ride it for about 20 hours then hop off and get in a vehicle to travel the rest of the way.”
Harten, a veteran, works with a group of fellow veterans during his spare time in the 501© 3 group called the Veteran Leadership Development Group or VLDG to help others at home and abroad during their most vulnerable times. Individuals from VLDG have utilized donations received by the group to travel to the Ukraine to help in their war effort. Harten is the fourth individual from VLDG to travel to Ukraine. When these veterans travel to the Ukraine they bring with them humanitarian help with food, supplies and electronics as well as military training.
On his recent trip, Harten took with him three drones, ten tablets, 20 handheld radio batteries, armor plates, warm clothing and civilian clothing.
Founded in 2018, the Veteran Leadership Development Group (VLDG), a 501©3 veteran created and operated community, has strived to be the foremost professional network for post-9/11 veterans by:
- Creating a nationally-led, locally sustained network of post 9/11 veterans serving in the private, public and non-profit sections;
- Connect post 9/11 veterans from different industries and backgrounds to facilitate diverse and resilient professional networks of veterans;
- Elevate the profile of post-9/11 veterans with exceptional professional potential throughout their transition and beyond to support their continued success; and
- To serve their communities by facilitating meaningful and enduring relationships between post 9/11 veterans and leaders across industries.
Another important aspect of Harten’s trip, on behalf of the VLDG, was his ability to network with other humanitarian groups on behalf of the veterans’ group for their future trips. While in the airport, Harten met with a group called the August Mission. By working together, these various humanitarian groups are able to utilize their various skills and knowledge to get more accomplished.
Upon his arrival he met with Ukrainian soldiers ranging in age from 17 to 64 years old — all who had volunteered their lives in defense of their country and their freedom.
“I saw more United States flags flown, and worn by Ukrainians than I’ve ever seen in the USA. We are a beacon of freedom, and these people, who have chosen to fight rather than be slaves, treat Americans with high respect and honor,” explained Harten of his welcome to the country.
Trending Food Videos
Harten explained that even though the morale of the Ukrainian people was high, just his presence alone there and showing them they weren’t alone in their fight — “it was just huge.”
“The kindness of Ukrainians truly put me in awe. Home cooked meals, extremely warm welcomes, expedited in lines, help with traveling such as on trains, and handshakes and hugs wherever I went; it’s indescribable really,” Harten said. “They are a great nation composed of amazing people with an extensive and impressive history.”
According to Harten, the Ukrainian people not only welcomed his help but wanted his help — and truly appreciated his help. “They are a kind, generous people who need our help. They are literally begging for help.”
According to Harten, the best way to help the Ukrainian people is by being adaptive — he said at first the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians really needed supplies, however now their “greatest need is western advisorship.” Harten stated that common Ukrainian soldiers were still trained in Soviet-era practices and his introduction to new western concepts was well received, and greatly appreciated. The soldiers he trained insisted he take gifts of multiple different military unit badges, medals, coins and other various items from their local firehouse, in order to show their appreciation for his willingness to provide knowledge and aid to their people.
Harten intends to make another trip to Ukraine in the future to provide more western advisorship and humanitarian aid, with the financial assistance of his group, the VLDG.
“They need more help, and I intend on continuing on similar types of trips,” explained Harten. “Networks are being expanded and tied together for greater efficiency and productivity. Equipment, training, and even just American visitation to know they don’t stand alone are crucial. Yes, many of us fly Ukrainian colors at home, but it’s not enough. To help Ukraine is to help ourselves.”
The VLDG’s Take action website states that making a financial donation through Venmo plays a “critical role for the VLDG, enabling them to build and maintain a nationwide network of veterans and to sponsor causes in their communities which also support veterans’ interests.”
VLDG holds events in larger cities across the United States to raise awareness and donations in support of their humanitarian efforts, but for those who cannot travel to the events a Venmo has been established for online donations.
To contact the VLDG or to make a donation to future veteran-led endeavors visit https://www.vldg.org/take-action or to donate specifically to their efforts in the Ukraine alone visit https://www.venmo.com/u/saveUkraine.