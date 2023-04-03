Last night was Palm Sunday — the start of Holy Week — around the world for those of the Christian faith.
The remainder of this week, area churches will hold services marking the events that lead up to the arrest, crucifixion, death, and ultimate resurrection of the Christian savior, Jesus Christ.
Maundy Thursday
The Center McKean County Charge of the United Methodist Church: Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion service at 6 p.m. at Smethport UMC.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, located at 26 Chautauqua Place in Bradford, will hold Stations of the Cross at noon. A Maundy Thursday Seder will take place at 6 p.m. and Maundy Thursday Liturgy at 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis will hold a 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by a pot-luck dinner for parishioners and their families in Father Richie Hall.
Good Friday
The Bradford Ministerium will conduct a Crosswalk between downtown churches to commemorate Jesus’ Passion. The Crosswalk will begin at St. Bernard’s on East Corydon Street, 12-12:20 and continue to First Presbyterian, 12:25-12:45; 1st United Methodist around 12:50-1:10; Church of the Ascension, 1:20-1:40; Grace Lutheran, 1:50-2:10; B-Free Church, 2;15-2:35; and Hill Memorial UM around 2:40-3:00 p.m.
Other Good Friday services include:
The Center McKean County Charge of the United Methodist Church will hold a Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 6 p.m. at Hazel Hurst UMC.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold liturgy at 7 p.m.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux has The Passion at 1 p.m. on Good Friday.
Holy Saturday
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux will hold a vigil at 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday
An Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 7 a.m. at Mount Jewett UMC followed by breakfast; and the regular Easter worship services will be as follows: Crosby at 8:30 a.m., Smethport at 9:45 a.m., and Mount Jewett at 11:15 a.m.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold all-day Easter services on Sunday.
Easter services will be held at St. Francis at 8 and 11:30 a.m. and at St. Bernard’s at 10 a.m.