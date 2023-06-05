“It was perfect,” organizer Jacie Glover said of the benefit held Saturday for the victims of last week’s fire. “It was such a perfect day, the weather, the community turnout, everything.”
During the benefit, Ryan Vaillancourt and his girlfriend Christine Baker joined Glover, Cody Lunn, Zach Webster, and Barb and Mike McGarry where they talked to members of the town, sipped slushies, enjoyed a meal, and hopefully felt loved.
At least that was the goal Glover had in mind.
She estimates there were between 150-200 people who stopped in during the event. Given there wasn’t a lot of notice, she was overjoyed at what was accomplished. The event raised about $2,000 and after expenses, each family will receive $318.50. There were six families in total, though two were not able to attend the benefit. Glover will make sure they receive their portion in the coming days.
Over 50 baskets were raffled off. Seven of those baskets are still waiting to be picked up, along with several gift certificates, said Glover. Winners of baskets have all been notified.
On Sunday night, Glover had Webster, Lunn, Shannon and Skyler McGarry stop by her shop, J & M’s Closet on East Main Street in Bradford, so she could hand them envelopes and give them another hug.
Webster, a quiet guy, only had a few minutes to spare but stopped in. On Saturday, Glover shared, his friends had come in from Pittsburgh to see him at the benefit. And, his father, Bill, was the winner of the 50/50 drawing.
Glover said, “Bill’s ticket was the only one without a name on it. He didn’t put his name on it because he wanted it donated back.”
Lunn, who was talking to Chris Dunn, American Red Cross volunteer, said of the night of the fire, “everyone got out so fast, and then the response from the community — it was so quick.” He told Dunn that he remembered him trying to speak to him that night, but he was too busy trying to get everyone else away from the fire.
Dunn relayed the same thing, “the response from the community has been amazing, and fast.”
The remembering of that night continues for all the victims. And, it is tiring.
The McGarrys have been staying with family since the incident. Barb and Mike McGarry attended the benefit on Saturday, but by Sunday were not ready to come back out for more attention — which is understandable. Instead, daughter Shannon and daughter-in-law Skyler, stopped by the store to see Glover and pick up the envelope for the McGarrys.
“They have been doing a lot better,” said Shannon McGarry. “They’re taking it day-by-day. Words can’t express how grateful they are for all of the community. Please thank the anonymous donors for us as well. We want to recognize you and let you know that we appreciate you as well.”
Skyler McGarry added, “At this time, they have all the ‘stuff’ they need. We are working on getting a storage unit in place and then we will be able to start looking at the bigger items they need.”
Lunn stuck around on Sunday to chat for a while before heading to work for his first day back since the fire.
“It is sad that it took a tragedy to bring the community together like this,” he said. “I was asked what it is that I needed and I said to that person THIS, this is what I need. I need for the community to come together for things other than negative events. I would love to see this everyday, not just when tragedy strikes.”
He spoke about his efforts to start a community garden but that he has not been as successful as he had hoped in getting support, though, he said, “it would be a way to bring the community together without there being a disaster involved.”
There were some snags in preparing the benefit, but nobody attending would have noticed. Special thanks goes out to Burger King, Road Runner Novelties, Save A Lot, Fox’s Pizza, Tammy’s Pitt Stop, Leisure Time Sports, Jim Coast Sales and Service, and Storm Athletics.