SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Southern Tier will rock when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino presents +LIVE+ at the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, starting at $45.
+LIVE+ has been thrilling rock music fans for more than four decades. The band reached the heights of stardom in the mid-1990s, with two chart-topping albums, 1994’s “Throwing Copper,” and the 1997 release “Secret Samadhi.” +LIVE+ remains a powerhouse and a mainstay on the airwaves, thanks to a catalog of hits, like “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and more. The band has sold more than 22 million albums around the globe. Now, +LIVE+ returns to the stage with charismatic frontman Ed Kowalczyk joined by a fresh lineup of exceptional musicians, many of whom have long been part of the band’s extended family.