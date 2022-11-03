ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Several African American male artists, using art, music and poetry to express themselves and the challenges their community endures, will take the stage in “Hear the Brothas” at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Coordinated and hosted by Buffalo native Jason A. Benefield of JAB Unlimited Productions LLC, “Hear the Brothas” is designed to stimulate conversation and provide education through art, similar to the salon-style performances utilized during the Harlem Renaissance era.
The spoken word, rap and song production will be presented by the Jandoli School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in partnership with St. Bonaventure’s Black Student Union.
Benefield, as a motivational speaker, actor, and singer-songwriter, is adamant about transforming the lives of others by inspiring them to look inward and turn pain into purpose.
“This show is so important for not only our students to attend but our entire campus community as it provides unique insight and a personal perspective that cannot always be shared through typical conversation,” said Heather Harris, an assistant professor in the Jandoli School and a member of the Jandoli DEI Committee.
“We hope that by gathering together to share in this experience, we may open the minds of our audience and help them to listen to understand these perspectives and deepen their sense of empathy.”
“Hear the Brothas” is free and open to the public, and residents of the Greater Olean area are encouraged to attend, Harris said. More information about the cast of “Hear the Brothas” is available online. (Tickets are not required.)