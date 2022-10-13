KANE— President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses Grant will be performing at the Kane Memorial Chapel at 30 Chestnut St. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.
There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.
KANE— President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses Grant will be performing at the Kane Memorial Chapel at 30 Chestnut St. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.
There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.
President Lincoln, portrayed by John King of Mentor, Ohio, has been telling the story of the 16th president for the past 25 years. He provides a brief look at Abraham Lincoln’s life from the log cabin to the White House. As a retired teacher, King educates his audience in a most entertaining manner. He is a full-sized, first-person portrayer of Lincoln at 6 feet 4 inches.
Larry Clowers has appeared as Ulysses Grant for over 30 years. Clowers lives in the Gettysburg area and brings Ulysses Grant to life through living history. Dressed in period clothing as well as using the language of the period, the General makes for a memorable encounter for audiences.
Clowers has appeared in over 7,000 programs presented on television, radio, stage and schools across the United States and the United Kingdom.
The performance is provided through the Andrew C. Hau lecture series. Andrew Hau was a long-time resident of the community having moved to Kane in 1931 from Kersey. He was the manager of the Prudential Insurance office in Kane for nearly 30 years.
He was a life member of Kane Rotary Club, secretary of the club for decades, lifetime member of the Kane Elks, member of Kane Moose Lodge, the Knights of Columbus, president of Kane Area Public and School Library following the retirement of James Henretta. Hau was on the historic committee that was instrumental in bringing to Kane in June 1943, the World War II midget submarine HA-19 that attacked Pearl Harbor. The lecture series is provided in his honor by some of his grandchildren including Robert Hau, Cherie Hau Vagts, Craig C. Hau, all of northern Colorado, and Dick Bly of Kane. Bly stated that his grandfather greatly instilled in him his interest in history, wildlife and national landmarks in America.
This is the first in the lecture series and other programs will continue in 2023.
