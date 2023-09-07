OSWAYO — A nonprofit helping disabled veterans received a boost thanks to the Limestone, N.Y., American Legion Post 1560 this week.
The Legion presented an $8,000 check to LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve in Potter County on Sunday, helping the nonprofit’s mission. The check passing was accompanied by a tour of the facility for the visitors.
The preserve, founded by Ed and Katie Fisher, offers accessible camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for wounded service members to help them focus on their abilities and recovery. The preserve, which originally began with just over 100 acres of land, has expanded to include several hundred acres.
LEEK partners with other local residents and landowners to open thousands of additional acres annually to accommodate hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation for the wounded warriors who stay on the grounds in lodging free of charge.
Legion officials reported the funds were raised at the Aug. 12 Vet Jam at the post. Officials thanked several groups, band and businesses for their their help with the fundraiser, including Gary London, Ed McPeak, Krupnik, After Today, Tennessee Whiskey, Billy Mac, Rustbelt Mafia, Rockmaninoy, Limestone Legion Yard Sale, Dustin and Shandi Hargett, Benjamin Trucking Services, Mastel Ford, United Steelworkers, The International Wax Group, John and Betty Diehl;
Rick Bockman, Limestone Legion Bar, Sons of the American Legion Post 1560 Limestone, Sons of the American Legion Post 108 Bradford, American Legion Auxiliary Post 108 Bradford, Walmart, Lisa Fargo, Pat Kaber, The PIG, Coy Connection, and the 40 volunteers who assisted on the day of the Vet Jam.