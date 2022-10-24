Bradford City Police were dispatched by 911 to the scene of a fight in progres at the Lighter Side bar on Mechanic Street on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, the dispatcher advised officers to “step it up” because the individual was assaulting multiple individuals. Once officers arrived, victims at the scene pointed out the assailant, later identified as Kevin C. Shelter, 25, leaving the area.
Officer Jordan McCalla ordered Shelter to get on the ground, according to the report. He was detained while officers continued to investigate the incident. Additionally, according to McCalla, Shelter was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. When officers asked for his identification, Shelter said his name was Kevin C. Cunningham.
Through further investigation, it was found that Shelter had been previously kicked out of the establishment. On Friday he attempted to enter but the owner had tried to stop him. Shelter, according to the police report, became irate and punched the owner in the face with a closed fist and knocked his hat off of his head. The owner then pushed Shelter out of the bar and attempted to close the door but Shelter continued to try to get inside. He opened the door once more and started striking multiple people with a closed fist, the report stated.
Bar patrons rushed Shelter and restrained him to the ground as others got involved.
Shelter got up and started punching people again. He then wrapped his arms around a female, picked her up and slammed her onto the concrete pavement. Once he finished with the female, he again went after the owner of the bar, attempting to strike.
Officers advised Shelter he was under arrest and transported him back to the department.
In searching for prior information, 911 advised officers there were no records for the name Kevin C. Cunningham or the date of birth that had been provided.
Officer McCalla went to Shelter’s detention cell and advised him that he was under official investigation and asked again for his full name and date of birth. They were given the same information again. However, officers referenced previous incidents and discovered the assailant’s correct identification information. Dispatch ran a new search and found state identification records out of New York.
Magisterial District Judge William Todd ordered Shelter to the McKean County jail, as he was unable to post the $5,000 bail, on the following charges; simple assault, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, four counts of harassment — subject other to physical contact, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and false identification to a law enforcement officer.