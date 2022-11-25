Kane Grinch

Last year, the mischievous grinch was out and about in downtown Kane for Shop Late Night — who knows, maybe he will make another appearance this Friday during the Light Up Kane and Santa Parade festivities.

 Photo provided

The goal of this year’s Light Up Kane and Santa Parade events tonight in Kane is to “kick it up a notch by lighting up the night even more,” according to a chamber representative.

The Kane community and visitors will kick-off the holiday season today beginning at 5 p.m. as they light up blue lights all throughout Evergreen Park, accompanied by sounds of the season from carolers.

