The goal of this year’s Light Up Kane and Santa Parade events tonight in Kane is to “kick it up a notch by lighting up the night even more,” according to a chamber representative.
The Kane community and visitors will kick-off the holiday season today beginning at 5 p.m. as they light up blue lights all throughout Evergreen Park, accompanied by sounds of the season from carolers.
Once everyone is in the holiday spirit, folks are invited to head uptown to Fraley Street from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for the Santa Parade, which will end at SMP lot, where the big Christmas tree will then be lit up. The carolers will be in attendance at the tree lighting as well, along with Christmas cookies and music.
Concerning this year’s floats, expect lights and lots of them, since the call for float volunteers stated, “The more lights on a float — truck, car, tractor, trailer, horse, car, etc. — the better! It will be dark out so we want to see who you represent and all the Christmas cheer you have to share that night!”
As of Wednesday, parade participants included: Haberberger Disposal, Zook Motors, Cook’s Home Furniture & Cook’s Amish Home, First United Methodist Church (with a live Nativity scene), Girl Scouts, Studio K, Carolers, Sisters of the Northern Forest and the Kane Volunteer Fire Department. However, there are sure to be a few surprises — along the parade route and beyond.
For people who are unable to attend the festivities today in person, the parade will be live streamed over the internet from a camera placed above Roma Gardens. To view the parade from the comfort of home, visit https://www.historickane.com/earthcam
For those individuals who aren’t too wiped out from the festivities tonight, beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. is the Kane area’s Shop Small Saturday. Incentive Tables have all been set up for Shop Small Saturday, make sure to stop by the Kane Area Chamber of Commerce office at 54 N. Fraley St. to pick up a Shop Small Swag Bag.
Participants on Saturday are asked to keep the receipts from their purchase(s) and to bring them back to the chamber office the same day. Any individual who spends $150 or more can pick up an extra gift, as a thank-you for supporting the community.