EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library announced Monday their excitement to introduce the Cameron County Jigsaw Puzzle Swap.
The Library invites area residents to come to the library on the first Saturday of each month, beginning Dec. 3, for a puzzle swap from noon to 2 p.m., each month.
Library staff encourage individuals to bring puzzles to trade with other puzzle lovers in the community. Any puzzles with missing pieces MUST be clearly marked with the number missing.
For those individuals who are new to puzzles, the library has some available for the utilization of learning and teaching the fun of puzzles.
No registration for these Saturday events is necessary.
For questions or more details, contact Library staff at (814) 486-8011.