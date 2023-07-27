Although there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday, the heat of the summer sun with a temperature high of 81 degrees, mixed with a slight breeze from the potential storms will make for an interesting and fun inaugural motorcycle run to benefit the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.
The “Dam Good Time” Motorcycle Run will begin and end at the Lewis Run Fire Hall on Main Street in Lewis Run. Pre-registration or day-of registration to participate in Saturday’s run is required. Pre-registration cost is $25 per bike, and $10 per additional rider. If waiting until the day-of to register, the cost per bike is $30, and $10 per additional rider.
Check-ins and registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lewis Run Fire Hall, kickstands up and the ride will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The route of this motorcycle run is 116 to 120 miles through the wondrous sights of the Allegheny National Forest in summer. The “Dam Good Time” Motorcycle Run will take riders through the Allegheny National Forest and make its first scheduled stop at the Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitors Center and Kinzua Skywalk before heading on to the Barrel House Restaurant & Tavern, the next planned stop will be at the Kinzua Dam in the parking lot before all riders cross the dam together — What a sight that will make! The last scheduled stop of the run before returning to the starting point will be at The New Giordano’s Corydon Hotel.
At the conclusion of the run, participants of the run are encouraged to return to the Lewis Run Fire Hall for a cookout meal, raffle, door prizes and small games of chance.
Proceeds from the motorcycle run benefit the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraising efforts to purchase a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus.
To purchase event t-shirts and hoodies, place an order at the firehall and pick up from Team Minard or have the order shipped for an extra $5 fee.