A Bradford man was arraigned Friday on a theft charge for allegedly stealing money from another customer at Walmart in Bradford.
Slim Lewis, 46, of 21 Delaware Ave., is charged with theft of property lost by mistake.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 24, a customer in the self-checkout at Walmart had paid for her purchase and withdrawn cash. However, she was putting away her card and forgot to grab her cash. Lewis entered the same lane and took the money, the complaint stated.
He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Rich Luther and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.
In 2019, Lewis ran a brief campaign for mayor of Bradford, but was prosecuted for forging signatures on his election petitions. At Lewis’ sentencing hearing, where he was sent to jail for at least six months, Judge Chris Hauser reviewed his extensive criminal history, citing convictions of disorderly conduct, theft by deception, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and bad checks and an entry into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for forgery allegations.
