WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa. and John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Representative Chris Deluzio, D-Pa. sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw urging the company to provide assistance to Darlington Township residents in zip codes 16115, 16120, and 16141. The Members of Congress sent the letter after repeated reports of Pennsylvania residents being turned away at the Family Assistance Center in East Palestine.

“Norfolk Southern’s policy of only reimbursing the residents of the roughly 130+ dwellings that were officially evacuated ignores the reality of the situation for residents across Beaver and Lawrence Counties. Families across these counties, not just those officially evacuated, saw a toxic plume and acted to protect their families at a time of considerable uncertainty. Similarly, local officials took action to keep them and their families safe. Their decisions were justified, as is their ongoing concern for their health and wellbeing. They should not be denied assistance because Norfolk Southern, a multi-billion-dollar corporation, insists on adhering to rigid, unrealistic boundaries that do not reflect the lived reality of the derailment or the impact of the derailment,” the Members wrote.

