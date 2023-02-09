ST. MARYS — M. Fritz Lecker, Commissioner since January 2020, believes she has gained knowledge and experience in county government that will provide a stable foundation for another term in office.
“I’ve benefited from serving as Commissioner for the past three years, and believe my problem-solving skills, strong work ethic and ability to thrive in team settings will serve Elk County well in the continuing challenge of maintaining and furthering the county’s track record of fiscally sound conservative management and sustainability,” Lecker said.
As Commissioner, Lecker had a major role — facilitating nearly $10 million in COVID-related funding and is most proud of the creative ways that she and the current Board of Commissioners funneled the funds into bettering Elk County, prioritizing the needs of the community, EMS/First Responders, non-profit organizations, and Covid-affected businesses. Partnerships with other key organizations formed to facilitate outreach assistance in program administration and ensure money flowed where it was needed most.
The COVID-19 pandemic were difficult years. Lecker said, “through it all, we were able to maintain focus on regular business, key long-term initiatives and work together to weather the storm as a unified group.”
Versatile in business and local government, Lecker has proven herself capable of dealing with changing economic conditions, competing priorities and working steadily for the greater good. She is a graduate of the Anne B. Anstine Excellence in Public Service, and brought her organizational and communication skills to the County, quickly learning essential information about each municipality, becoming familiar with individual challenges and priorities. Working at the state government level for 12 years, Lecker met demanding challenges and displayed sound judgment.
She began her career in the timber industry, serving as Secretary and President of the Pennsylvania Forest Industry Association; and was instrumental in developing and presenting environmental education in local schools. Along with her husband, Fritz has successfully owned and operated several small businesses. She was selected as one of Pennsylvania’s “Best 50 Women in Business” by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. From 2008 to 2019, she served as District Manager for State Representative Matt Gabler — then ran a successful campaign to earn her seat as Elk County Commissioner.
In her current term, she serves as Commissioner Representative for Children and Youth Services, Office of Human Services Area Agency on Aging, and the Family Resource Network Board and is involved in the community. Her involvement includes auditor for Ridgway Township; service to non-profits and civic organizations such as the Kane Area Logging Safety Committee, Elk County Fair, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce; founding member of Women Who Care, grants committee (current) and past treasurer of the ECCF, Lumber Heritage Region, Community Education Center, Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, Penn State University Extension Elk County Council, Girl Scouts of America; and volunteers at several local organizations. She also serves as a Board Member of Northern Tier Community Action, Northwest Bank, and Elk/McKean Advisory Board.
She said, “I loved being involved in bettering my little corner of the world,” it provides an opportunity to view local concerns from a variety of viewpoints. “The knowledge gained from so many great individuals within these organizations has been a great benefit.”
Born and raised in Ridgway, the daughter of Robert and Norma Jean Buehler. Lecker and husband, Clark Lecker, live in St. Marys and have five children and 12 grandchildren. They are members of Sacred Heart Parish.
M. Fritz Lecker is excited to seek re-election as Elk County Commissioner and asks for support in the May 16 primary.