Fritz Lecker Elk Co MUG

M. Fritz Lecker

ST. MARYS — M. Fritz Lecker, Commissioner since January 2020, believes she has gained knowledge and experience in county government that will provide a stable foundation for another term in office.

“I’ve benefited from serving as Commissioner for the past three years, and believe my problem-solving skills, strong work ethic and ability to thrive in team settings will serve Elk County well in the continuing challenge of maintaining and furthering the county’s track record of fiscally sound conservative management and sustainability,” Lecker said.

