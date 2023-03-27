DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred High School leads the way with its Approved Agriculture Program, with 20 percent of the graduating class participating last year. This year the program boasts 70% of its student body of 9-12th grade enrolled.
“We are quite proud of our success and the credit is due to the staff involved,” said Otto-Eldred School District Superintendent Matthew D. Splain. “Mr. (Brandon) Witmer is the right person in the right place at the right time.”
Splain said that the Agriculture Education Program at Otto-Eldred is an approved career and technical education program through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“Through the agriculture program and Future Farmers of America, students can explore agriculture mechanics, wildlife or plant science,” said Splain. “Pennsylvania’s economy has a strong foundation in tourism, natural resources and modern agriculture. All this provides students with a strong foundation to succeed in any of these sectors.”
Witmer, agriculture science teacher at Otto-Eldred, said they have transitioned an old industrial arts shop into agriculture space. They built a greenhouse, created an agribusiness lab where students own and operate their own agribusiness, a small gas engine lab space, a life sciences lab, and are continuing to enhance the woodshop and welding spaces.
“Agriculture is a very diverse field that covers several different areas and is Pennsylvania’s number one industry,” said Witmer. “We use an ownership learning model. It fosters students to take pride, leadership and responsibility in their education. We don’t teach from a textbook.”
With options other than college often discussed, Witmer emphasized the local impact the program strives for.
“We look at the local economy and industry. We look to see what kind of skills are needed in our community,” said Witmer. “We are striving to meet the needs of our employers and that ties into the important roles our students will play in our local area, and beyond.”
He explained that all the courses in 10th to 12th grade Ag required a supervised agriculture experience.
“The large majority of our students end up completing a school-based SAE project but that does not hinder the quality of their projects. We have students doing a little bit of everything,” Witmer said. “Some of these projects include tapping maple trees to make maple syrup, repairing small engines, raising rabbits, growing hydroponic vegetables, raising tilapia, painting agriculture murals, building a children’s garden, selling floral arrangements to support purchasing more FFA jackets, running a community vegetable stand to raise awareness and support for local charities, participating in a deer research project through a university, developing new products for our student-run agribusiness company, and so much more.”
Focuses elsewhere in the education curriculum are being applied within the agriculture field, too. Witmer said the high school has increased writing across the curriculum.
“In response to that, we have students writing, applying, and being awarded SAE project grants to support their passions and interests for their projects,” he said. These projects are the highlight of the program, and lead up to the district holding a banquet at the end of the school year with a showcase and marketplace.
“This event allows our students to show off their hard work, passion, and innovation for agriculture to our community,” the proud teacher said. “This year, our ExtravAGanza event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9th at the high school with the open house starting at 4:30 p.m. and the FFA Award ceremony beginning at 5:30.”
Witmer said that in preparation for the mid-winter convention, more than half of the 9th grade class — class of 2026 — applied for an FFA jacket.
“Through community partnerships and PA FFA Alumni, we were able to provide every 9th grader who applied, a free FFA jacket. We awarded 36 FFA jackets this year alone before mid-winter convention,” Witmer said, adding, “9 of those 36 students were invited down to the arena floor to be recognized with over 300 other FFA members from across the state as the next leaders of our organization. In addition, we had two of our seniors, Ethan VanCamp and Sarah Beaver earn their Keystone Degree. The Keystone degree is the highest degree a student can earn at the state level of FFA. These two students worked hard on their SAE projects and met all the requirements to earn their state degree.”