SMETHPORT — Leadership McKean (LM) hosted the third CORE session on December 9 at the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 focused on learning more about government. Friday’s class offered the 30 participants the opportunity to meet elected officials and public servants at the federal, state, regional, county and local levels. Each CORE class also included a leadership development component with a hands-on exercise, of which Friday’s topic was how great leaders flex across various leadership styles.
The morning kicked off with insightful instruction from Judge John H. Pavlock on the matter of the judicial system. The participants then heard from a panel of local elected officials and public leaders who spoke about impactful leadership experiences, lessons, and opportunities throughout their careers. The panel of experts included Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint; McKean County Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner; Chris Lucco, Bradford City Administrator; Brad Moore, District Director for US Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.; and Brandy Schimp, Kane Mayor.
Next, the class jumped into an interactive activity where participants were given various roles in local government and were tasked with listening to presented arguments regarding a fictitious Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) project and voting for or against the option to extend the KOZ program which included ten years of tax abatement during a public meeting.
After this, the class moved into another panel on roles in the judicial system led by Phil Clabaugh, McKean County Public Defender; Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, McKean County District Attorney; Mike Ward, City of Bradford Chief of Police; and Dan Woods, McKean County Sheriff.
Following lunch, an orientation on various leadership styles — Coaching, Pacesetting, Visionary, Affiliate, Democratic, Commanding — was conducted. It included an interactive activity where team leaders were asked to utilize different leadership styles. It was a pragmatic exercise demonstrating how strong leaders can utilize various styles when interacting with employees, managers, clients, etc., to spearhead positive outcomes.
The day culminated with a visit to the McKean County Courthouse, where teams from the class completed a scavenger hunt to familiarize the participants with the County Courthouse and its various departments and services.
Duffy, a LM Board member, a facilitator and panel participant for the day stated, “I was honored to help instill knowledge and passion for government into this impressive class of established and emerging leaders.”
For more than 15 years, LM has been committed to building leadership and strengthening the community. The LM mission is to help develop informed and involved community leaders through a comprehensive, county-wide personal and professional enrichment program. Leadership McKean will meet for the fourth CORE session on Friday, January 13 to discuss the key topic of Health and Healthcare.