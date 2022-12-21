Leadership McKean hosts December session

Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Counsel for Northwest Bank and Leadership McKean Board Member Ray Learn, debriefs with the Leadership McKean CORE participants following the scavenger hunt conducted at the McKean County Courthouse on Friday.

 Photo submitted

SMETHPORT — Leadership McKean (LM) hosted the third CORE session on December 9 at the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 focused on learning more about government. Friday’s class offered the 30 participants the opportunity to meet elected officials and public servants at the federal, state, regional, county and local levels. Each CORE class also included a leadership development component with a hands-on exercise, of which Friday’s topic was how great leaders flex across various leadership styles.

The morning kicked off with insightful instruction from Judge John H. Pavlock on the matter of the judicial system. The participants then heard from a panel of local elected officials and public leaders who spoke about impactful leadership experiences, lessons, and opportunities throughout their careers. The panel of experts included Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint; McKean County Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner; Chris Lucco, Bradford City Administrator; Brad Moore, District Director for US Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.; and Brandy Schimp, Kane Mayor.

