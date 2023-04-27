At Wednesday’s meeting, the Bradford City Water Authority learned that Mortimer’s Excavating has completed water main replacements along Congress Street and will be moving to Cole Avenue next week.
The work is part of the ongoing lead abatement project that was funded with an $8.52 million grant from PENNVEST. Mortimer’s will continue the project with School Street and Jackson Avenue.
So far, the roads are pretty rough in their wake. Steve Disney, executive director of the Water Authority, said, “Residents are reminded that temporary cold patch restoration has been utilized on Jerome Avenue, Burnside Avenue, Bedford Street, High Street and Congress Street. Once the asphalt batching plants open back up this spring, these streets will receive final restoration.”
Chivers Construction is also continuing operations with three crews, which Disney said are currently working on Euclid Avenue, Mill Street, East Avenue and Williams Street. “To date they have verified and replaced as necessary, a total of 564 service lines, replaced 353 of them found to be lead and discovered 211 to be copper that did not require replacement,” he explained.
He gave an update on the project to replace an 8-inch water main just south of Custer City, another project of Mortimer’s Excavating. Disney said the company is in the process of material submittals. “Supply chain issues are delaying service saddles needed for this project for approximately another four months,” he explained. “This $485,185.00 project will replace a problematic 3,000-foot section of 8-inch ductile iron water main just south of Custer City.”
In other business, Disney said the 2022 Drinking Water Quality Report was completed and posted to the website www.bradfordwater.com
Copies can be obtained at the Water Authority office, too.
“All drinking quality parameters and benchmarks were achieved,” he said. The report also details the lead abatement project.
Disney said the Water Authority and the Sanitary Authority, of which he is also the executive director, are registering again for customer financial assistance programs. Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund (PAHAF) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). There are indications at the state level that additional funds would be made available again for both of these programs, he said. The plan is for leftover Federal COVID funds to be re-distributed to provide extended funding.
Disney also explained that the Water Authority is reviewing options to replace aging water meters throughout the system. “The average age of the Water Authority meters is 24 years. The Authority is currently performing research, analysis and field testing on new water meters and associated technology,” he said. “Meter manufacturers from Sensus, Neptune and Kamstrup have all been meeting with Authority personnel to review their products and services.
“Several new meters have been installed across the system to track and analyze performance. The Authority is planning on making a decision on a meter type and vendor in 2023 and begin replacing its 6,000 meters beginning in 2024. They plan on the replacement project to be completed over a 3-year period.”