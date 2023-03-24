For the entire month of March, the Kiwanis Club of Bradford, The Blaisdell Foundation and Main Street Movie House have hosted the 2023 Kiwanis Family Film Fest as free entertainment for families each Saturday of the month. This Saturday the last movie of the series will play at the theater.
The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a 10 a.m. showing of “Puss in Boots — The Last Wish,” at the Main Street Movie House at 123 Main Street in Bradford. The showing is free for all families in the community, just as the previous three had been.
The concessions stand will be open during the movie for snack purchases. Saturday’s showing will also be the last chance to enter for a chance to win a bicycle, as well, with the drawing to take place on Saturday. Individuals do not have to be present to win the bike, if they have filled out a drawing form during one of the previous three movies shown in March.
The bike being raffled on Saturday was purchased by the Blaisdell Foundation, as well as the films shown while the Kiwanis Club has organized the event and provided volunteers to man the theater during the four events. In addition, Todd and Tammi Hennard donated the theater space on Saturday mornings, free of cost, during the month of the events.
Early films shown this month included “Pokemon,” “The Bad Guys,” and “Space Jam 2.”