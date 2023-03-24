Puss in Boots

“Puss in Boots — The Last Wish” playing Saturday as part of the Bradford Kiwanis Club’s Free Family Film Fest at Main Street Movie House.

For the entire month of March, the Kiwanis Club of Bradford, The Blaisdell Foundation and Main Street Movie House have hosted the 2023 Kiwanis Family Film Fest as free entertainment for families each Saturday of the month. This Saturday the last movie of the series will play at the theater.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a 10 a.m. showing of “Puss in Boots — The Last Wish,” at the Main Street Movie House at 123 Main Street in Bradford. The showing is free for all families in the community, just as the previous three had been.

