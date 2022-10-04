Blue catfish

Blue catfish, once a staple of the Ohio River system, will be reintroduced to the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

 Pa. Fish and Boat Commission

HARRISBURG (TNS) — With blue catfish — the largest catfish species in North America — beginning to show up in the Ohio River in southwestern Pennsylvania after an absence of about a century, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this week launches restoration efforts for the fish in rivers in the state.

The commission this fall will stock 3- to 5-inch juvenile blue catfish into the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers, which are collectively known as the Three Rivers.

