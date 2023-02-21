JOHNSONBURG — The North Central Slovenian Polka Boosters Club is sponsoring “Mollie B., Ted Lange and Squeezebox” at a concert, dance party. Mollie B. is responsible for hosting “The Mollie B Polka Party” on television. She also did a PBS Polka documentary and Ted Lange is a two-time Grammy Nominee.
Both have been featured in the 2018 Warner Brothers movie, “The Mule,” starring Clint Eastwood. Both have received male and female vocalist of the year awards. They have been inducted into the International Polka Hall of Fame.
Touring across the United States, the most important thing to them are the fans. Mollie B.’s latest CD features her doing country songs, such as “Make the World Go Away,””Rose Garden,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and “Crying Time,” just to name a few.
This Gala Event will take place at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall, beginning at 1 p.m. on April 16. The event is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.
For tickets and information contact John and Pat Moore at (814) 837-9218, Bill and Judy Grolemund at (814) 563-7406, or John Berne at (814) 887-5396.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase from the Fire Hall.