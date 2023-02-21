Polka PIC

Ted Lange and Mollie B. will attend a concert, polka dance party from 1 to 6 p.m. April 16 at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.

 Photo provided

JOHNSONBURG — The North Central Slovenian Polka Boosters Club is sponsoring “Mollie B., Ted Lange and Squeezebox” at a concert, dance party. Mollie B. is responsible for hosting “The Mollie B Polka Party” on television. She also did a PBS Polka documentary and Ted Lange is a two-time Grammy Nominee.

Both have been featured in the 2018 Warner Brothers movie, “The Mule,” starring Clint Eastwood. Both have received male and female vocalist of the year awards. They have been inducted into the International Polka Hall of Fame.

