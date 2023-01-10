UNIVERSITY PARK — Managing vegetation on transmission lines to promote the reliable, safe operation of electric utility transmission and distribution systems will be the focus of a Penn State Extension webinar scheduled for noon, Jan. 18.

Vegetation maintenance by utility companies is important to maintain the integrity of electricity and to meet all federal, state and local requirements, organizers noted. Vegetation management also must meet statutes, regulations, ordinances and standards governing the completion of the work and, where applicable, the requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Reliability Corporation.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos