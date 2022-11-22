HARRISBURG (TNS) — Rep. Bryan Cutler, current Speaker of the Pennsylvania House, will continue to lead the state House Republican caucus into the new legislative session, whether those Republicans are working from the majority or the minority.

Cutler, from Peach Bottom, was just re-elected to a ninth term in the House from his southern Lancaster County House district. In internal caucus elections Tuesday, he beat back an announced challenge from Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Greencastle, for the GOP’s top leadership post.

