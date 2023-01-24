Little Lamb

RIDGWAY — Big Maple Family Farm in Ridgway “had a little lamb.” Actually, there are a few little lambs, who are currently available for a good snuggle with farm visitors.

BMFF on Long Level Road raises sheep, chickens and cows, said Amanda Balon, fifth-generation family farmer. Currently, the farm is raising baby lambs, which offers a unique opportunity for visitors.

