A cast of a hundred in some years, a variety show, an eclectic original production, sometimes fully scripted, sometimes not — Kiwanis Kapers has been through many set designs over the years.
Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. It is a family of caring individuals and has been around since the 1930s.
Locally, the Bradford chapter of Kiwanis sponsors Kiwanis Kapers, a fundraiser each year that directly supports the community. This year will be the 65th show.
Committee Chair Lynne Kuntz said, “this is the one and only fundraiser we do, and all of the proceeds from the show go right back into supporting the club’s mission within our area.”
This year’s show – Relatively Kapers — is centered on the theme of family. Kuntz said, “We are excited to present a variety of acts this year . . . husbands and wives, fathers, grandparents and children, cousins, partners and those who consider each other family. We are so fortunate to have so much talent right here in our own community.”
There have been a few changes to the show in the past couple of years. Due to the pandemic, the show had to go virtual two years ago. Kuntz said it was one of the most successful shows they had ever had. It is still available on YouTube for those who would like to see what they are in for.
Then last year, a sudden change of venue took place. The show moved to St. Bernard’s Auditorium and was limited to an intimate dinner show.
This year, the show will again be at St. Bernard’s Auditorium and in the dinner theater style, but more seating is available than there was previously.
Another change for this year’s show is there won’t be an appearance by the beloved and recognizable Kiwanis Kuties, a popular drag portion of the show.
However, some of the cast from Heart Strings are part of this year’s performance. They are directed by Kristen Asinger and musically directed by Daniel Nordin. Those who missed their show earlier this year will be delighted to see them perform during Kapers.
The Key Club, who used to sell cookies and beverages during intermission before the pandemic, will serve cookies, coffee, and water during the show. The club makes the cookies at John Williams Pastry Shop and then provides them to the audience each year.
Kiwanis Kapers has been an originally written production since its inception. This year is no different. The writers, Karen Buccheit, Pat Ryan and Darren Litz, have even written up the dialog for the between the scenes skits. This year, those will have something to do with families from television shows, Kuntz teased.
“We are excited to have Darren Litz and Ainslee Litz return to direct the show,” stated Maggie Travis, committee co-chair. Ainslee Litz returns this year as the assistant director, while Darren Litz will be wearing many hats: director, musical direction and writer.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in the St. Bernard’s Auditorium. Area veterans are invited to enjoy the show on Friday without charge, in honor of Veterans Day.
For reservations and tickets, call (814) 362-2522. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. Kuntz stated that even those with a ticket are asked to make a reservation. Reservations are due by Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets will also be available at the door for each performance.
As always, profits from the show will benefit community organizations, such as the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center young arts programs, scholarships and providing books for young children in the community.