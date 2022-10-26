The First Presbyterian Church of Bradford at 54 East Corydon St. will celebrate a legendary Scottish tradition known as the “Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartans“ at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. In tradition, a bagpiper and drummer will participate in the service, playing music of Scotland. In addition, Regina Gabriel, director of music at the church, will provide organ music of the traditional style.
The roots of this unique worship reach back to the 18th century. A kirk is a Scottish word for church and a tartan is the traditional pattern of unevenly spaced stripes crossing at right angles woven into a woolen fabric that distinguishes the various Scottish clans. Each clan had its own design and was worn with pride, often as a kilt, to identify the wearer’s heritage.